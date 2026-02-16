Steve Smith added to Australia T20 World Cup squad, set to play crunch game against Sri Lanka

KANDY: Steve Smith has been added to Australia's T20 World Cup squad to fill the place left vacant by Josh Hazlewood and looks likely to play in their must-win match against Sri Lanka later Monday.

Smith arrived in Sri Lanka last week and is eligible for selection after the International Cricket Council approved his inclusion to complete Australia's 15-man squad.

Sean Abbott had been called up as cover for Hazlewood, who withdrew on the eve of the tournament, but the quick bowler was never formally added to the squad leaving one place open.

Smith answered an SOS call last week and flew to Sri Lanka after captain and regular opening batsman Mitchell Marsh was injured by a throw-down during batting practice in Colombo a week ago.

With Marsh, who missed Australia's first two matches, still doubtful for Monday's game in Kandy after suffering bleeding from a testicle, Smith is in line to pad up at the top of the order.

"ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match," said Australia selector Tony Dodemaide.

"With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required."

The in-form Smith is one of Australia's most experienced and best players against spin.