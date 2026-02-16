T20 World Cup: Will Jacks' late blitz powers England to 202/7 in must-win clash against Italy

KOLKATA: England finally rediscovered their attacking mojo, riding on an explosive start and a splendid late surge from Will Jacks to post a challenging 202 for seven against Italy in their must-win Group C clash here on Monday.

With a Super Eights berth on the line after a scratchy campaign, the two-time champions came out all guns blazing but continued their trend of losing wickets at regular intervals.

It was Jacks' unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls (4x6, 3x4) that provided the late flourish, lifting them to their first 200-plus total in this edition.

England looked in trouble at 105/5 before Jacks and Sam Curran (25 off 19 balls) provided the late thrust.

The duo stitched together the best partnership of the innings in a 54-run stand off just 25 balls for the sixth wicket.

Opting to bat, Phil Salt set the tone with a brisk 28 off 15 balls (2x4, 2x6) as England raced past 50 inside five overs.

However, veteran Jos Buttler's poor run continued as he fell for just three in the third over, dismissed off the first ball by Grant Stewart.