Cricket Australia planning to host one Big Bash League game in India next season: Report

MELBOURNE/CHENNAI: Cricket Australia (CA) is considering hosting a Big Bash League (BBL) game in India next season, preferably at the Chepauk in Chennai in a bid to tap into the lucrative market there, according to a report.

A senior Tamil Nadu Cricket Association office bearer confirmed the development with a rider that the idea is still at the nascent stage.

CA's bold move is part of a wider strategy to intertwine the lucrative Indian market with the BBL ahead of a near-certain sale of at least two of its eight franchises, according to a report in 'Sen Cricket'.

According to the report, two senior CA officials have travelled to India recently to chalk out the possibility of a game, possibly in Chennai.

"Head of business operations Phil Rigby and head of competition development and strategy Margot Harley flew to India as discussions ramp up around the logistics of an offshore game," the report read.