Current Pak administration has taken this to an inhumane level: David Gower on Imran Khan

Notably, Pakistan has a history of arresting and jailing former prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who later was hanged. Gower reiterated the same. "I understand that it is not the first time that an outgoing PM in Pakistan has been imprisoned or worse. Indeed his predecessor suffered in similar fashion. However, this current administration has taken this to an inhumane level. The very least one would hope is that a fair trial (or trials) should be held forthwith."

The letter signed by former captains said the appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings. "Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory, a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders. Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike. Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country."

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly also spoke on the appeal made 14 skippers and said, "They (former skippers) have done the right thing, I hope he (Imran) gets the right treatment because he has taken Pakistan to the world map being captain of the Pakistan cricket team and then Prime Minister so he should be looked after and I expect him to."