Pakistan face must-win clash against winless Namibia to seal Super 8s berth

COLOMBO: Former champions Pakistan face a must-win situation against winless Namibia in their final Group A league match on Wednesday, with a place in the Super 8s at stake.

In Group A, title favourites India have already secured their Super 8s berth following their comprehensive 61-run victory over Pakistan earlier this week. The second qualification spot remains open, with the United States currently holding the edge over Pakistan.

Both Pakistan and the USA are on four points each, but Pakistan trail on net run rate. Pakistan have a negative NRR of -0.403, while the USA are comfortably placed at 0.788.

Pakistan’s equation is straightforward. They must beat Namibia to qualify, as any slip-up would force them to depend on other permutations and combinations.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan’s campaign has entered a tense phase after what was expected to be a smooth progression was derailed by the loss to India. The defeat has once again brought their fragile batting under scrutiny.

The spotlight will be firmly on the batting unit, including Babar Azam, openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, and skipper Agha, after their struggles against India in Colombo. Babar, in particular, has come under pressure following his seven-ball five, with calls for his exclusion growing louder.