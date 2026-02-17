T20 World Cup: Australia knocked out, Zimbabwe enter Super Eights after washout against Ireland

PALLEKELE: Zimbabwe on Tuesday entered the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup after their crucial Group B match against Ireland was washed out due to rain, a result that also eliminated former champions Australia and Ireland from the tournament.

Both teams were awarded one point each.

The shared points took Zimbabwe to five, enough to secure a Super 8 berth.

They will face India in their opening Super 8 match on February 26 in Chennai.

"As much as we have achieved, it is just a tick in the box and not the whole box. There will be a small celebration, but we will then focus on the next game. It is just a small tick in what we have set out to achieve," Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said.

Zimbabwe, who failed to qualify for the 2024 editions, became the seventh team to get a ticket to the Super 8s, completing group G1 also comprising India, South Africa and West Indies.

Zimbabwe will play their final group match against co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 19.

Group G2 consists of Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and either Pakistan or USA.

All their matches will be held in Colombo and Pallekele.