Teenager Yuvraj Samra becomes youngest T20 World Cup centurion as Canada post 173/4 against New Zealand

CHENNAI: Nineteen-year-old Yuvraj Samra produced a fearless 110 to become the youngest batter to score a century in T20 World Cup history as Canada posted a challenging 173 for four in their must-win Group D clash against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

Named after India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, the left-hander scripted his own chapter with a 58-ball hundred, adding to his earlier feat of being the youngest to score a fifty in the tournament at 19 years and 141 days.

He is also the third Canadian to register a half-century in this edition.

Samra smashed six sixes and 11 fours in his 65-ball knock, taking full advantage of a depleted New Zealand attack that was without Lockie Ferguson (personal leave) and Mitchell Santner (indisposed).