In Kolkata, it felt like playing cricket in nightclub, says Scotland's Brad Currie

MUMBAI: Playing a T20 World Cup fixture in front of 42,000 fans in Kolkata felt like showing up for "cricket in a nightclub" but going back to the sport in Scotland would be akin to being "in a library", said Scottish seamer Brad Currie as he asked for more opportunities at the top level.

Scotland made a late dramatic entry to the T20 World Cup when Bangladesh were ousted from the competition for refusing to travel to India.

Placed in Group C, Scotland put out strong performances against tougher opponents in England and the West Indies.

"(In) the England game, we had 40 odd thousand (fans), maybe even 50 (at the) Eden Gardens. For me, that as a kid growing up, was a dream come true. Here at the Wankhede (Stadium), again, a dream come true," Currie told media after Scotland's seven-wicket loss to Nepal here on Tuesday night.

"That's (in Kolkata) the loudest game I've ever played. It was crazy. It was genuinely like playing a cricket game in a nightclub.

"In the England game, a lot of Indian fans - and that's exactly what we want as players - we want that experience, (it) almost normalises playing in front of 40,000 in what feels like a nightclub."