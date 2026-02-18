J&K make history, enter Ranji Trophy final for first time in 67 years

KALYANI: Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by reaching the Ranji Trophy finals for the first time in their 67-year history, defeating two-time former champions Bengal by six wickets on day four of the semifinal here on Wednesday.
Set a below-par target of 126 by the home side, they chased it down in 34.4 overs, with Vanshaj Sharma (43 not out) and Abdul Samad (30 not out) steering them past the finish line. This was after pace spearhead Auqib Nabi had wreaked havoc by taking nine wickets in the match to destroy the host side's chances.
J&K first participated in the Ranji Trophy in the 1959-60 season and was not seen as a contender up until now.
During the 2013-14 season, they qualified for the knockouts for the first time in over a decade.
At stumps on day three on Tuesday, J&K were 43/2, and they lost overnight batter Shubham Pundir (27) and skipper Paras Dogra (9) early on day four.
But Vanshaj and Samad dug in with a 55-run partnership to steer them to a historic victory.
Brief scores: Bengal: 328 and 99 in 25.1 overs.
Jammu and Kashmir: 302 and 126 for 4 in 34.4 overs (Vanshaj Sharma 43 not out, Abdul Samad 30 not out).
CM Omar Abdullah congratulates cricket team
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for its remarkable achievement in the Ranji Trophy, praising the players, coaches and support staff for their collective effort and dedication.
The CM extended congratulations on behalf of the people of J&K and expressed confidence that the region's cricketers will soon make a mark at the international level.
"On my behalf, and on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them. I hope the day is not far when we will see players from Jammu and Kashmir playing a very important role in the national team," the Chief Minister told reporters.
He said the team's progress over the past couple of years reflects sustained hard work, discipline and strong guidance from the coaching and support staff.
"Our team has made remarkable progress. This achievement is the result of the hard work of the players, the guidance of the coaches, and the dedication of the support staff.
"Winning the Ranji Trophy is not something an individual can accomplish alone; it is the success of the entire team and the supporting staff," Abdullah said.
The Chief Minister said the achievement has inspired young sportspersons across the Union Territory and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing emerging talent.