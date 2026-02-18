RANJI TROPHY: Jammu and Kashmir, a miracle that started at home spread across India

CHENNAI: Until the middle of third day, the skies were still gloomy. Home team Bengal had taken the lead, Jammu and Kashmir were tottering on the brink. Only a miracle could have saved them. And it came in the form of Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar who took four wickets each to skittle Bengal out for just 99. A target of 126 was achievable.

On Wednesday they scripted history. Their journey, though fairytale-ish, has had its share of struggles and trepidation.

J&K head coach Ajay Sharma still remembers the day when conceding a first innings lead just by a solitary run deprived them a place in the Ranji Trophy semifinal last season. The last pair of Kerala added 81 runs much to the dismay of the J&K team taking their score to 281 — one run more than J&K’s first innings total of 280. That was J&K’s third entry into the last-eight stage in 66 years but it ended in a big heartbreak. And he hoped nothing liked that happened this time.

J&K came back stronger this season and not only went past the quarterfinals but also made it to their maiden final beating Bengal by six wickets in Kalyani on Wednesday. “That pain was gone when we defeated Madhya Pradesh in Indore to make it to our first semifinal,” Sharma told

this daily.

For a side that started participating in the premier domestic competition in 1959-60 and waited 23 years for their first win, it’s a historic moment. Considered underdogs for decades, J&K made cricket connoisseurs sit up and take notice of them when they entered their maiden quarterfinals in 2013-14. They repeated the feat six years later but once again fell short.