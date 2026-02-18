Really tough for Associates to get more exposure, need to work together: Cricket Scotland CEO

MUMBAI: A congested international cricket calendar has made it “really tough” for Associate nations to gain regular exposure against established teams, Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade said on Tuesday, calling for greater collective action among Associate members.

Scotland were initially not part of the 20-team line-up for the T20 World Cup but were included after Bangladesh declined to play in India. Placed in Group C, Scotland finished third in their four-match campaign with one win and three defeats.

“It is really tough because that crowded schedule is making it tougher for those of us to get more content,” Lindblade told reporters after Scotland’s loss to Nepal in their final group match. “We need to work collectively.

“We have all the Associate members that are playing here in this tournament. We talk regularly, we meet, and one of the things that we used to have was someone within the ICC that could help bring us together.

“We all have our own individual targets and metrics of what we want to play, but there are other ways that we can also do it together — a consolidated front, a united front,” she said.

Lindblade said Associate nations would benefit from more top-level cricket on a regular basis, not limited to matches against the very top teams.