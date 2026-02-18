T20 World Cup: Abhishek falls for third successive duck after India elect to bat against Netherlands

Abhishek Sharma fell for his third successive duck in the T20 World Cup in India's final Group A clash against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Abhishek was bowled by Aryan Dutt off the third ball of the innings. He also bagged two ducks in the T20I series against New Zealand, making this his fifth duck of 2026 so far.

Dutt also castled the other opener Ishan Kishan for 18 off seven balls, leaving India at 39/2 in the fifth over.

Tilak Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav then sought to rebuild the innings, adding 30 runs before the former was brilliant caught on the long off boundary by Roelof van der Merwe off Logan van Beek for 31 off 27 balls.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat. Arshdeep Singh returned to the playing XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav while Washington Sundar gets to play his first match in the tournament after Axar Patel was rested.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein