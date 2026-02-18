T20 World Cup: Navneet, who used to bowl to young Gill, retires

CHENNAI: Navneet Dhaliwal of Canada could not have announced his retirement at better time. The 37-year-old is going to end his international career spanning 11 years in the country where he grew up playing cricket. And he has chosen the biggest stage -- the T20 World Cup -- to do so.

On Wednesday, he had announced his retirement from international cricket, marking Thursday's final league match against Afghanistan here as his last. "I took the decision before I came here (for the World Cup)," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Before reluctantly moving to Canada, Dhaliwal was growing up in Mohali, playing for Punjab's age-group teams. One of the memories that he would cherish is throwing balls to a young Shubman Gill. "His dad came to me, said, 'can you throw a few balls to him? Check him out. Otherwise, he's a little kid with a very good technique'. So yeah, I still remember that." Navneet told this daily before announcing his retirement.

Now, coming back to the country, Dhaliwal ensured that he would leave his mark. It has seen a significant progress as well. He made 64 in the first group stage match against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Although Canada went on to lose that fixture, that knock of was important for the him. It was a tribute to his father, who made the decision of moving to Canada where he acquired a petrol station. After a long-battle with cancer, he succumbed to it while getting treated in Mumbai two years ago.