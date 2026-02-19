Umpire dies, around dozen players injured in bee attack during cricket match in Uttar Pradesh

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old cricket umpire lost his life after a swarm of bees attacked those in the field of play in Unnao, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) on Wednesday afternoon.
Manik Gupta, who had been associated with the Kanpur Cricket Association for nearly three decades, sustained multiple stings during the attack and was rushed to a private hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to a hospital in Kanpur where he was subsequently declared dead.
A match between YMCC and Paramount was underway at Sapru Stadium, Shuklaganj in Unnao when the incident happened.
"Manik officiated in the previous match held under the KCA's U13 League tournament. It got over at around 1:30PM. He stayed back for one of his friends, who was officiating in another match which started after the first match. It was then the bees attacked," Dinesh Katiyar, general manager of KCA, told The New Indian Express.
Katiyar said around a dozen children, most of whom were wearing white t-shirts, were stung by the bees.
"Usually those who were wearing white t-shirts were attacked. Around a dozen of players and a few others including another umpire were also stung during the attack. Manik sustained multiple stings and was immediately taken to hospital," he said.
Gupta, who was a resident of Pheelkhana locality in Kanpur, is survived by his wife and four daughters, three of whom are already married.
"His last rites were performed at Bhagwat Das Ghat in Kanpur on Thursday. Manik was a district-level umpire. The KCA will provide ex-gratia to his kin. Besides, the cricket fraternity of Kanpur is also in talks with Unnao district magistrate. We are expecting some financial assistance from the district administration as well. As Manik had a long association with us, we will also contribute to make sure his family gets financial assistance," said Katiyar.
Katiyar informed that Manik was a full-term umpire and used to make ends meet with match fees he got from officiating in local matches. The KCA official informed Manik was diabetic and the sudden attack had shaken him badly.
"Others including children sustained multiple stings but they are recovering well. Manik was diabetic and was petrified when we rushed him to the hospital. As his family did not opt for an autopsy, it could not be ascertained what led to his death," Katiyar signed off.