Umpire dies, around dozen players injured in bee attack during cricket match in Uttar Pradesh

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old cricket umpire lost his life after a swarm of bees attacked those in the field of play in Unnao, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) on Wednesday afternoon.

Manik Gupta, who had been associated with the Kanpur Cricket Association for nearly three decades, sustained multiple stings during the attack and was rushed to a private hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to a hospital in Kanpur where he was subsequently declared dead.

A match between YMCC and Paramount was underway at Sapru Stadium, Shuklaganj in Unnao when the incident happened.

"Manik officiated in the previous match held under the KCA's U13 League tournament. It got over at around 1:30PM. He stayed back for one of his friends, who was officiating in another match which started after the first match. It was then the bees attacked," Dinesh Katiyar, general manager of KCA, told The New Indian Express.

Katiyar said around a dozen children, most of whom were wearing white t-shirts, were stung by the bees.

"Usually those who were wearing white t-shirts were attacked. Around a dozen of players and a few others including another umpire were also stung during the attack. Manik sustained multiple stings and was immediately taken to hospital," he said.