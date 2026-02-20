T20 World Cup: Australia dismantle Oman by nine wickets to bow out on a high

PALLEKELE: Wounded Australia concluded what has been a wretched campaign with a nine-wicket thrashing of Oman in their inconsequential final group league fixture of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Entering the game with only pride at stake after their shocking group-stage exit following losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, seasoned leg-spinner Adam Zampa led the way with four wickets as Australia's bowlers fired in unison to bundle out Oman for 104 in 16.2 overs.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh then blazed away to an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls and Travis Head smashed 32 off 19 deliveries, as the team from Down Under completed the chase in only 9.4 overs.

This is the joint fastest chase in the tournament's history for a total in excess of 100.

Marsh struck four sixes and seven fours in all, while Head found the fence six times during their rollicking 93-run partnership.

The dominant performance, however, would certainly not mask what has been a disappointing campaign, which has already led to calls for a full-scale review.

Once the bowlers did their job admirably, Marsh and Head seemed to be in a hurry, dealing in fours and sixes that left the Oman bowlers scurrying for cover.

Earlier, Zampa ended with excellent figures of 4/21, while Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets apiece, as Oman collapsed without a fight in 16.2 overs.

Wasim Ali top-scored for Oman with 32 off 33 balls.

Already out of the Super 8s contention, Australia opted to field and tasted success on the first ball of the match, when Xavier Bartlett's sharp incoming delivery went through the gap to shatter Aamir Kaleem's stumps.