Mandhana, Patil help India secure T20I leg Down Under

CHENNAI: It took them ten years, but India women have done it again. With the 17-run win in the third T20I on Saturday, the Women in Blue have beaten Australia in a T20I series for the first time since 2016. In the larger scheme of things, the series is yet to be won as it is played in a multi-format set up with cumulative points after three ODIs and a day-night Test will determine the final winner.

However, India winning the T20I leg of the series Down Under comes as a major boost in the lead up to the T20 World Cup later this year. And this win was orchestrated by Smriti Mandhana's fluent 82 and Shreyanka Patil's riveting spell of 3/22.

Batting first, India got off to a steady start thanks to Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (59) as they added 121 runs for the second wicket. Such was the platform set by them in the first 15 overs, India looked good to push past the 180-run mark. However, they lost a cluster of wickets in the death finishing with 176/6.