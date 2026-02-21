Pavillion in Hubballi Stadium to be named after former spinner Joshi

CHENNAI: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Saturday has announced the naming of the Pavillion Block in its Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi after former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi.

The naming ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 24, the same day the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir takes place.

"This decision has been taken as a mark of deep respect and appreciation for Sunil Joshi’s remarkable cricketing journey and his enduring association with cricket in North Karnataka. Hailing from Gadag district, Sunil Joshi played a significant part of his formative cricket in Hubballi, and the naming of the Pavilion Block in his honour stands as a fitting and lasting tribute to one of Karnataka’s most distinguished cricketing ambassadors," read a KSCA statement.