Pavillion in Hubballi Stadium to be named after former spinner Joshi

CHENNAI: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Saturday has announced the naming of the Pavillion Block in its Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi after former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi.
The naming ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 24, the same day the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir takes place.
"This decision has been taken as a mark of deep respect and appreciation for Sunil Joshi’s remarkable cricketing journey and his enduring association with cricket in North Karnataka. Hailing from Gadag district, Sunil Joshi played a significant part of his formative cricket in Hubballi, and the naming of the Pavilion Block in his honour stands as a fitting and lasting tribute to one of Karnataka’s most distinguished cricketing ambassadors," read a KSCA statement.
The renaming of the pavillion after him may be fitting, as Joshi, who hails from Gadag used to travel daily to Hubballi for practice and return back to his town for school. Interestingly, he sees two teams that he has had previous associations (played for Karnataka, coached J & K) lock horns in the final in the town that made him what he is today back then.
He has played 15 Test matches for India and appeared in 69 ODIs in his career. The naming ceremony will be held on the occasion of the prestigious Ranji Trophy Final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, symbolising Karnataka’s rich cricketing heritage and KSCA’s continued commitment to honouring its stalwarts who have shaped the legacy of the game.
He also served as the chairman of the senior men's selection committee from March 2020 to late 2022.
KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Santosh Lad, MLA and district-in-charge of Hubballi-Dharwad will be present for the naming ceremony.