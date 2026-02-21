T20 World Cup: Rain plays spoilsport as Super Eights match between New Zealand and Pakistan washed out

PALLEKELE: New Zealand and Pakistan shared a point after incessant rain forced the abandonment of the opening T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eights match here on Saturday.

Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled.

Before the skies opened up, Pakistan made one change to their eleven, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.

New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also found a place in the XI.