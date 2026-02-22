T20 World Cup: Left is not right for the Men in Blue?

On Sunday, Kishan, the one left-hander who has sparkled so far, was dismissed for a zero. Given all the talk, Aiden Markram was always going to open the bowling with his off-spin and it did the trick, a slightly floated full-length delivery did enough off the surface. Kishan, who has reaped his rewards batting in this manner, wanted to clear mid-wicket but the edge didn't clear the in-field on the off-side.

Sharma, a fluent shot-maker thanks to a very clear understanding of his role in this side, looked up to the heavens and punched Varma's gloves after hitting a boundary behind square on the off-side, his first runs of the tournament. But you could see that he has allowed this run of his to affect his thinking. After surviving spin, he gave into Marco Jansen's clever change of pace.

The one ultra questionable shot selection sandwiched the loss of Kishan and Sharma, Varma. Jansen, who has already had one of the great tours of India across formats over the last four months, pitched one on a middle stump line and going away from Varma's swinging arc. But the left-hander, who received a lot of support from his captain on Saturday evening, decided to charge down the track. After seeing a pacer, he was perhaps tempted to get some rhythm. But it was a wild, speculative across the line swipe and needless in the extreme. What makes Varma such a joy to watch is his ability to think clearly and marry that with his execution. Here, there was neither logic nor execution. And to rub salt into the wounds, he decided to review the edge. Even in real time, it was clear that he had nicked it through the keeper.

And, so, their trio of lefties up top had all been dismissed. It was the start of a procession and it only finished when they were bowled out for 111. Where do they go from here? A recall for Samson at his home new ground in the IPL? It would be in the kind of script Tamil film writers routinely churn out but this game is seldom played on a piece of paper.