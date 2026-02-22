West Indies wary of steely Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Super Eight clash

MUMBAI: A remarkably assured West Indies will be wary of Zimbabwe's steely resolve when the two unbeaten teams face off in a vital T20 World Cup Super Eight clash here on Monday.

Both the West Indies and Zimbabwe topped their respective groups in the first round but the job is far from finished for them as sterner challenges lie ahead.

For the two-time champions the West Indies, it will be another test of their self assured approach in a format they truly thrive in and bring a flair which perhaps no other team does.

Daren Sammy's troops have rallied well to the call of creating their own "little piece of history" but consistency and rising up to the occasion would be paramount.

With four wins on the trot, the West Indies have ensured their series defeats in as many as seven bilateral affairs in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup is a matter of past.

The Caribbean side has once again emerged a force to reckon with, especially with commanding win over peers England and with dominating performances in which it brushed aside lower-ranked teams.

Shai Hope (155 runs, two 50s) has found his form, Shimron Hetmyer (134) has added a lot of firepower at No.3 and the two leaders in Jason Holder (7 wickets) and Roston Chase have chipped in with valuable performances along the way.

Sherfane Rutherford's (126) explosiveness is another important factor for the Caribbean camp along with all-round capabilities of Romario Shepherd (6 wickets), who in particular would lean on his IPL experience here at the Wankhede Stadium to deliver the goods.