Axar Axing: Ten Doeschate terms move 'tactical', Kotak says player informed

AHMEDABAD: India's call to bench vice-captain Axar Patel in a high-stakes Super Eight clash against South Africa inevitably triggered murmurs about hierarchy and messaging within the group but assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak asserted that the decision was born purely out of tactical compulsions.

India lost to South Africa by 76 runs, and a rusty Washington Sundar's complete flop show with both bat and ball and being put on the park at the expense of senior player Axar has raised questions whether only one man in the team management is taking all tactical calls, including the questionable ones.

"Yeah, we spent so much time deliberating about the eleven over the last couple of days. We were kind of looking at match-ups more in the middle. In hindsight it looks like the right decision (to play Axar), but at the time we felt we needed Rinku as an eighth batter.

The decision was based around there," the straight-talking Ten Doeschate replied to a query from the PTI during the post-match press conference Sunday night.

He repeatedly stressed that the decision isn't a reflection of how Axar is perceived in the team or whether the vice-captain is dispensable.

"It's certainly not to take anything away from Axar and his leadership and how important he is to the team," Ten Doeschate said.

Batting coach Kotak informed that Axar was provided proper reasoning by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav.