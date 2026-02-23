Hardik Pandya gifts Land Rover Defender worth Rs 4 crore to son Agastya, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and his former wife Natasa Stankovic might have gone their separate ways, but the the Indian cricket star has consistently emphasised that Agastya remains his top priority.

Hardik Pandya has reportedly gifted a luxurious Land Rover Defender, worth Rs 4 crore, to his son Agastya and former wife Natasa Stankovic.

This comes amid widespread praise for how Hardik and Natasa have handled co-parenting with maturity after their official separation in 2024.

Agastya was seen getting a close look at the car and appeared visibly delighted with the new addition. The pictures and videos were shared on the official Instagram account of Land Rover Mumbai.

Videos circulating on social media show Natasa posing beside a sleek black Defender, with five-year-old Agastya standing proudly next to her. In one clip, the youngster is seen receiving the car keys at a Mumbai showroom.

The vehicle manufacturer also shared photos from the delivery. The caption read: “Mr. Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence. Delivered in Mumbai — the Land Rover Defender. Presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms. Stankovic. Crafted for command. Engineered for those who lead from the front.”