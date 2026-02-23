T20 World Cup: Hetmyer, Powell fire West Indies to mammoth 254/6 against Zimbabwe

MUMBAI: Shimron Hetmyer went on a rampage, smashing a 34-ball 85 before Rovman Powell's 59 propelled West Indies to a mammoth 254/6, the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history, in their Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe here on Monday.

Aided by a couple of lifelines, West Indies' No.3 Hetmyer peeled off a second fifty of the tournament by pummelling seven sixes and as many fours while recording the fastest half-century off only 19 balls, bettering his own record set earlier (off 22 balls ) in the tournament.

In all, the West Indies struck 19 sixes, making the most of the flat deck as they finished close to the highest-ever tournament total of 260/6 by Sri Lanka against Ireland in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Like many of his peers, Zimbabwe's Tashinga Musekiwa was playing his first-ever game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium but the 26-year-old would remember the game differently: for having dropped Hetmyer twice, on nine and 70.

Brandon King (9), having hit a six off Richard Ngarava (2/47), struck it straight to Musekiwa at deep backward square in the third over.

However, in the fourth, Musekiwa failed to control the ball which popped out of his hands at deep backward square, giving a lifeline to Hetmyer off Blessing Muzarabani (2/42) and that was where it all changed.

Hetmyer had begun with a flick over midwicket for a four off the first ball and looked in good rhythm until he pulled one straight to deep backward square where Musekiwa had failed to hold on.

Hetmyer, who had reached the non-striker's by then, sneered at himself while making gestures with his hands.