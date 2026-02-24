Record teenager Yuvraj continues to grow

CHENNAI: Days after he scored a historic ton for Canada against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup — the first from an associate nation — Yuvraj Samra does not seem to stop. Now, the southpaw is honing his skills under the guidance of Jwala Singh, who knows a thing or two about grooming left-handed batters. Singh is known for being the key person behind India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise.

Singh's assessement of his Canadian ward, is more on how he adapted to conditions in Mumbai, considering his exposure to turf wickets in Canada. There, due to harsh weather conditions, natural pitches are virtually non-existent. "I took him to the Air India ground, and he adjusted with those wickets. I took him to my Thane center, he adjusted to those wickets, and on Tuesday we played in Oval Maidan, Wednesday we are playing in BKC grounds. That shows that he's mentally good, and he knows how to adjust and how to implement and deliver. I think that's the point he has. There are so many people, they always have skills. But very few people can perform on the occasions, and he's one of them," Singh said in a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

Only 19, Samra became the youngest to score a ton at the T20 World Cup. It was in the manner in which he dealt with world beaters in Kiwi bowlers Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham and Matt Henry that captured the imagination of the crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Canada, however, went on lose the match by eight wickets on February 17.