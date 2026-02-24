Sri Lanka look to fix slow-bowling woes in must-win Super Eight clash against New Zealand

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will need to address their batting struggles against slower bowlers when they face New Zealand in a must-win Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The hosts failed to chase a below-par 147 against England on a slow, turning pitch in Pallekele, exposing flaws in their approach against pace-off bowling.

Batting conditions in Sri Lanka have been more challenging compared to co-hosts India, and the trend is expected to continue at the R Premadasa Stadium, where larger boundaries make six-hitting difficult.

Sri Lanka’s shot selection came under scrutiny after the heavy loss in their Super Eight opener, and the side will need to correct those mistakes quickly.

"It's a T20 game, so obviously you come into a game, so you are looking to score as many runs as you can. So when the ball is not coming on to the bat, it's easier said than done," Sri Lanka’s Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said while reflecting on the team’s poor performance.

"Are there better options? Yes, definitely could have been taken. I thought on a wicket where the ball is stopping, so pushing is not a great idea. A couple of our wickets lost out on guys pushing for a single. I don't think that was a great option in these conditions," he added.