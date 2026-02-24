Sri Lanka look to fix slow-bowling woes in must-win Super Eight clash against New Zealand

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will need to address their batting struggles against slower bowlers when they face New Zealand in a must-win Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
The hosts failed to chase a below-par 147 against England on a slow, turning pitch in Pallekele, exposing flaws in their approach against pace-off bowling.
Batting conditions in Sri Lanka have been more challenging compared to co-hosts India, and the trend is expected to continue at the R Premadasa Stadium, where larger boundaries make six-hitting difficult.
Sri Lanka’s shot selection came under scrutiny after the heavy loss in their Super Eight opener, and the side will need to correct those mistakes quickly.
"It's a T20 game, so obviously you come into a game, so you are looking to score as many runs as you can. So when the ball is not coming on to the bat, it's easier said than done," Sri Lanka’s Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said while reflecting on the team’s poor performance.
"Are there better options? Yes, definitely could have been taken. I thought on a wicket where the ball is stopping, so pushing is not a great idea. A couple of our wickets lost out on guys pushing for a single. I don't think that was a great option in these conditions," he added.
Sri Lanka’s batting has been led by Pathum Nissanka, while left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage has impressed with the ball. The pace attack has also delivered consistent performances so far in the tournament.
New Zealand, who shared a point with Pakistan after a washout at the Premadasa, possess a strong spin unit as well, led by captain Mitchell Santner.
With rain unlikely, both teams will be pushing hard for their first win of the Super Eight stage.
New Zealand’s opening pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert showed ominous form during the league stage and will be keen to continue that momentum. More is also expected from Rachin Ravindra, who scored a much-needed fifty in his previous outing against Canada.
Squads:
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie.
The match starts at 7 pm IST.