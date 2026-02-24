T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan excels as Pakistan post competitive 164 for 9 vs England

PALLEKELE: Sahibzada Farhan continued his fine form with yet another half-century as Pakistan scored a competitive 164 for 9 on a sluggish surface against England in a must-win Super Eights game of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Farhan scored 63 off 45 balls, and his knock was laced with seven fours and two sixes against the English spinners, who were on target for the better part of the Pakistan innings.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson was the pick of the England bowlers with 3 for 24 including back-to-back breakthroughs in the 18th over.

Dawson first claimed Usman Khan, whose wild slog was gobbled up by Jamie Overton, while Mohammed Nawaz was caught plumb in front off the very next ball.

He bowled wicket to wicket, got the deliveries to grip, and had as many as 12 dot balls to his credit.

The Pakistan innings lost a bit of momentum after Farhan and comeback man Fakhar Zaman (25 off 16 balls) departed in quick succession following a brisk fourth-wicket stand of 49 in 4.5 overs.