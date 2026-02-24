Tall & fast: Zimbabwe's Blessing with the ball

But this isn't just a story of what Muzarabani is able to do on the ground. This is a story of a kid who made good on his talent despite the obstacles placed in front of him. It's also tempting to say his story is comparable to the Zimbabwean cricket tale. Financial hardship, asking for a chance, hope and, now, reaching for the stars.

In an interview with thecricketmonthly in April 2021, he had spoken about the hardships. "I wasn't privileged," he had said. He trained without decent shoes, couldn't afford a mobile phone but only kept going because 'I was curious about the game'. "It was really tough immersing myself into the culture at first, because sometimes you mingle with the rich kids and poor kids together. As a kid, that affects you a huge deal. You see the kind of shoes (rich kids) wear, and you want them too, but there's no way I could afford them. There are many small things like that which can sometimes make you uncomfortable, and the only way you'll survive that is [through] love for the game."

These days, the tall pacer is a well known name among the cricketing world. In 2022, he was a net bowler for Lucknow Super Giants. Post this year's World Cup, he will be featuring for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). "Our recruitment is heavily data-driven," the franchise told this daily, "but not in a surface-level way. We go deeper than basic numbers. We analyse skill-types, match-ups, role impact, and most importantly, who can genuinely be a point of difference.