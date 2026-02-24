They won't hold back but we'll try to be smarter: Zimbabwe coach wary of India blitzkrieg

MUMBAI: Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons expects India to attack aggressively in their Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, but said his underdog side would look to respond with greater clarity and composure after learning hard lessons from a heavy defeat to the West Indies.

Zimbabwe were beaten by 107 runs by the Caribbean side, which piled up 254/6 — the second-highest total in the tournament’s history — in their Super Eight match here on Monday.

Sammons is convinced that India will adopt a similar approach when the teams meet in Chennai, especially after India suffered an 83-run loss to South Africa.

“We know the way India is going to come out and it’s going to be very similar to the way West Indies approached their innings. They’re (India) not going to hold back,” Sammons said after the match.

“There will be good learnings from that and how we deal with that, under pressure in the moment, how do we stay calm and just think on our feet and also just try and change things up a little bit, disrupt the rhythm of the batters,” he added.

Acknowledging the mistakes made against the West Indies, Sammons said his side, particularly the bowling unit, was guilty of being “predictable”.

“We can be a little bit smarter in that regard. Chennai will be a bit bigger (ground) and it probably will be a little bit more at ease in that aspect there,” he said.