India needed the shakeup, need to rethink about team composition: Shastri

CHENNAI: Former India coach Ravi Shastri considers the defeat against South Africa in the Super 8s as a blessing in disguise and feels the "shakeup" was much needed for the defending champions to "reflect and reset" going into the business end of the T20 World Cup.

India will be desperate to make a strong comeback against Zimbabwe here on Thursday after the heavy 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 opener in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The loss against the Proteas, incidentally, was India's first defeat after 12 successive victories across the last two editions of the T20 World Cup.

"You win 12 matches on the trot, there's bound to be an off day. And I'm glad it has come early. It might just be the shakeup India needed," Shastri told on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

"It might also make them rethink their strategy as to the composition of the side going ahead.

"They would have learned from that last experience that they're not going to take things for granted because in this Super Eight if you lose one more (match), then you're really putting yourself under serious pressure."