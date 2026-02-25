India seek answers to top-order worries in must-win Super 8s game against Zimbabwe

CHENNAI: Bogged down by top-order brittleness and under pressure after a heavy loss, defending champions India would need every ounce of resilience they can muster when they take on a tricky Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Winning this contest by a big margin is critical to India's existence in the ICC showpiece given the beating their net run rate (-3.80) took after the 76-run defeat to South Africa on Sunday.

But for that, India need to fix the issues surrounding the opening and No.3 slots.

Coming into this World Cup, the reigning champions rode on excellence from Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma at the pole position to quell the bilateral challenges against South Africa and New Zealand at home.

But light seems to have gone out of Abhishek's batting after a stomach infection.

A combination of dull pitches and off-spinners, who took the ball away from his hitting arc, has reduced the left-hander's firepower. He is certainly a better batter than his current numbers -- 15 runs from four matches at an average of 3. 75 made at a strike-rate of 75.

However, the real question is can he set aside the desire to play his natural game, and grind some runs against his name? It may not look flashy, but one needs to look ugly, at times, to win.