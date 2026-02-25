Ranji Trophy: Why Paras Dogra headbutted Aneesh? The inside story and more

CHENNAI: Headbutting is relatively unknown in cricket. An act immortalised by one of the geniuses of world football — Zinedine Zidane — found its way on to the cricket ground in faraway Hubballi.

Karnataka's batter KV Aneesh was born in 2001, the same year when domestic veteran Paras Dogra made his first-class debut. Almost 25 years later, the two crossed paths at the grandest stage of the domestic cricket — Ranji Trophy final — with the 41-year-old Dogra head-butting Aneesh on Day 2 in Hubballi with his team, Jammu and Kashmir posting 527/6 in 156 overs.

The incident happened during the 101st over of the innings when Dogra awkwardly fended off a rising delivery from India pacer Prasidh Krishna. Soon after it, he rushed towards Aneesh, who was stationed in as a close in fielder and headbutted him though gently. Aneesh was also wearing a helmet. Karnataka's experienced batter Mayank Agarwal also got involved by engaging into an argument with Dogra with their captain Devdutt Padikkal deciding to talk to the umpires. Apparently, Aneesh was commenting on the veteran's batting despite him scoring more than 10000 runs in his career. "Can't hold the bat, how did he score 10000 runs?" was what he apparently told Dogra, who got furious.

The J&K skipper tried to downplay the incident saying it wasn't a big thing after the day's play while the on-field drama brought back memories of the past to team's head coach Ajay Sharma. "It was just in the little heat of the moment. Not a big thing. Yeah, it is all settled now. That's (a hot day) a different thing and it was momentary. We started talking and chatting after that so it's all well," Dogra told reporters when asked about the incident.