T20 World Cup: New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 61 runs to move one step closer to semis

COLOMBO: Co-hosts Sri Lanka were on Wednesday knocked out of T20 World Cup as Rachin Ravindra grabbed a career-best 4/27 in a splendid all-round display to power New Zealand to a comprehensive 61-run victory in their Super Eights clash here.

Cole McConchie justified his selection with a composed unbeaten 31 off 23 balls (3x4, 2x6) while skipper Mitchell Santner came into his own with a 26-ball 47 (2x4, 4x6) as the duo stitched a match-defining 84-run seventh wicket stand off 47 balls to lift New Zealand to 168/7 after Sri Lanka opted to bowl.

Having let the Kiwis flourish with 70 runs in the last four overs, Sri Lanka, who had collapsed for 95 against England in their Super Eights opener, suffered yet another batting meltdown.

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka could only score 107/8 with Ravindra -- who also made 32 with the bat -- leading the spin charge after pacer Matt Henry rocked the islanders in the powerplay with a sensational bowling display of 2-1-3-2.

The emphatic victory margin not only sealed two crucial points for New Zealand but also put them firmly on the brink of a semifinal berth.

Pakistan will now need a massive win in their final game against Sri Lanka to keep their semifinal qualification hopes alive.

New Zealand next face England in their concluding Super Eights fixture here on Friday, while Pakistan take on the already-eliminated Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday.

Defending 168, New Zealand strangled Sri Lanka in the powerplay through Henry.

The pacer struck with the first ball of the opening over, dismissing in-form Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck with a 137kph delivery that pitched on a length outside off, jagged back in and crashed into the stumps.

In the first ball of his next over, Henry removed Charith Asalanka (5), this time he took the pace off and induced a mistime shot that resulted to a simple catch.

Sri Lanka looked devastated and limped to 20 for two in the powerplay with a flurry of dot balls.

Ravindra then took control, and in his first over, he dismissed Kusal Mendis by pulling his length back and spinning the ball away as the batter stepped out, leaving the wicketkeeper to complete a sharp stumping.

Two balls later, Pavan Rathnayake charged down the track only to be beaten in flight again and was stumped.