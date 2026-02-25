T20 World Cup: West Indies' batting firepower to face Proteas' pace test

AHMEDABAD: The West Indies' big-hitting ability will face a stern test from South Africa when the two unbeaten teams square off in a Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday, looking to tighten their grip on a semifinal spot.

South Africa come into the contest after a commanding 76-run win over home-favourites India in Ahmedabad, while the West Indies hammered Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their previous outing in Mumbai to underline their batting firepower.

West Indies' line-up, packed with power-hitters, has shown the ability to take the game away in a matter of overs. However, they will now be up against a balanced South African bowling attack that dismantled India here on Sunday.

It was a collective effort from the bowling unit comprising Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, whose pace variations have foxed the best of batters in the tournament thus far.

South Africa's batting too has done the job consistently. David Miller remains the crisis man for the Proteas and he showed that with a match-winning effort against India after the setbacks in the powerplay.