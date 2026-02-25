Wellalage says Sri Lanka can rescue T20 World Cup campaign

COLOMBO: Co-hosts Sri Lanka can win both their remaining Super Eight matches to rescue their faltering T20 World Cup campaign, starting with New Zealand, said spinner Dunith Wellalage on Tuesday.

They must beat New Zealand in the Super Eights clash in Colombo on Wednesday or they will be out before their final match against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka were left on the brink after being blasted out for 95 against England to lose by 51 runs a day after New Zealand and Pakistan took a point each from a washout.

"We have got to now win both these games," left-arm spinner Wellalage told reporters.

"We know how important a home World Cup is. The fans have turned up in numbers and we have always believed that we can make it to the semi-finals.

"The last two games haven't gone to our plan but we are looking forward to the must-win clash tomorrow."