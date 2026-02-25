World-class Brook played 'the best innings of his life': Shaheen Shah Afridi

KANDY: Shaheen Shah Afridi hailed Harry Brook's century as a "world-class knock" after it took England into the T20 World Cup semi-finals and floored Pakistan to leave their hopes of making the last four out of their own hands.

Brook reached his maiden T20 international hundred off 50 balls, with four sixes and 10 fours, as England went past their 165-run target with five balls to spare to win by two wickets.

Afridi jolted the England top order with a burst of three wickets before Brook played the ultimate captain's innings to steer his side home.

"In my opinion this will be the best innings of his life," Afridi told reporters

"It wasn't an easy pitch to bat on but he took the game away from us."

Promoted to number three after a morning conversation with England coach Brendon McCullum, Brook walked in after Afridi dismissed Phil Salt off the first ball of the innings.

Afridi then removed Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell to leave England wobbling at 35-3 in the power play.

Brook stood firm, adding 45 for the fifth wicket with Sam Curran and 52 with Will Jacks for the sixth.