Debutants in dreamland: Auqib gives Jammu and Kashmir reasons to believe

CHENNAI: It will only be a matter of time before an Indian selector rings Auqib Nabi's phone to inform the J&K pacer of a maiden call-up. It will only be a matter of time before Nabi marks his run-up while wearing India blue or creams. Over the last two years, Nabi has been the best pacer in domestic cricket. He once again played his greatest hits as multiple India batters (and one in line to be fast-tracked) tried and failed to quieten the noise around him. KL Rahul and Karun Nair were sent packing by him and the same fate was also reserved for R Smaran, a talent who has a lot of admirers in the BCCI's corridors.

On a strip where the experienced Karnataka bowlers including India pacer Prasidh Krishna toiled for 173.1 overs to bowl out their opponents, Nabi was all fire and brimstone. He moved it both ways, reducing the eight-time champions to 220/5 at stumps on Day Three of the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Baramulla pacer ended the day with impressive figures of 3/32 in 14 overs. Earlier, J&K, featuring in their maiden Ranji final, rode on Shubham Pundir's 121 and half-centuries from five of their batters to post a mammoth first-innings total of 584. And once Karnataka led by India international Mayank Agarwal came out to bat, Nabi took centrestage.

J&K bowling coach Krishna Kumar shed light on what worked for his bowlers, especially on a surface still holding its own. "I told them to do two things — land the ball on seam and bowl drivable lengths as the fuller you bowl, there is a lot more chance of getting late movement," Kumar told this daily.