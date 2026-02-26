T20 World Cup: Shepherd, Holder lift West Indies to 176/8 against South Africa after top-order collapse

AHMEDABAD: South Africa pacers ran through the West Indies' batting line-up before a stirring lower-order fightback from Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder lifted the two-time champions to 176 for eight in their T20 World Cup clash here on Thursday.

From the high of posting one of the highest totals in the tournament's history in their previous outing, West Indies were in for a rude shock as Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Lungi Ngidi (3/30) exploited the hard length to reduce the big-hitting line-up to 83 for seven.

Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd (52 not out off 37) stitched together a record 89-run stand for the eighth wicket to prevent a complete collapse of the innings.

Opting to bowl, South Africa opened with spinner Keshav Maharaj but Shai Hope (16 off 6) showed early intent, launching him for two sixes and a four.

At the other end, Brandon King (21 off 11) threw his bat around against Marco Jansen, collecting quick boundaries as the Caribbean side raced to 29 in just over two overs.

Rabada, however, brought the Proteas back into the contest by having Hope caught behind as the skipper fished outside off stump.

It could have been two in two but Shimron Hetmyer (2) was dropped at mid-on by Corbin Bosch, but the reprieve proved brief.