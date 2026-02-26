Ranji Trophy final: Nabi puts J&K in commanding position against Karnataka despite Mayank ton

HUBBALLI: India's latest pace sensation Aqib Nabi rocked Karnataka's star-studded top-order with a sensational opening spell as Jammu and Kashmir took a vice-like grip on the Ranji Trophy final despite Mayank Agarwal's defiant hundred here on Thursday.

At stumps on the third day, eight-time champions Karnataka were placed at 220 for five, trailing the visitors by 364 runs with Agarwal batting on 130 in the company of wicketkeeper Kruthik Krishna (27).

Nabi ended the day with impressive figures of 3/32 in 14 overs.

This was after Jammu and Kashmir, riding on Shubham Pundir's 121 in a collective batting effort, posted a mammoth first-innings total of 584 in their maiden Ranji final.

Nabi, then, took centre stage.

Jammu and Kashmir were in the box seat once they put up a huge first-innings total, and Nabi then left the Karnataka batters searching for answers.

The 28-year-old Nabi, who dominated the season with over 55 wickets in nine games going into the summit showdown, including a 12-wicket match haul (7/40 & 5/70) against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final, got the ball to move away and nip back while also dishing out the occasional yorkers at a good pace.

Staking a claim for a place in the Indian team, Nabi landed the first big blow on Karnataka when he dismissed KL Rahul with a peach of a delivery.

Nabi squared up India Test star Rahul completely with late movement as the ball kissed the edge of the bat on its way to wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan, whose loud appeal prompted skipper Paras Dogra to opt for a review after on-field umpire Rohan Pandit decided against raising his finger.

TV replays confirmed the edge, and Dogra was vindicated in going upstairs at the insistence of his keeper and bowler, resulting in a massive moment in the game just three minute before lunch.

Pumped up, Nabi grabbed two more wickets of successive balls in the second session to put his team on top.

But before Nabi's double blow, left-arm seamer Sunil Kumar got the better of Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal.