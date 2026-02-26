Sri Lanka captain Shanaka calls for restrain after Super 8s ouster

CHENNAI: Cricket is big in the sub-continent. It is so big that's it's turned into more than just a national past-time or passion. It has transcended into a religion. Fans follow each and every journey of their teams so passionately that one off day in office can be considered a disaster.

Sri Lanka became the first team of the sub-continent to crash out and they are feeling the heat. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka's words were laced with emotion and remorse when he said the team was sorry for their performance but at the same time appealed to the government to show some restrain in their criticism of the team.

In an public appeal, Shanaka apologised to his country and said that it is very hard to swallow such a loss like theirs against both England and New Zealand. "As players, it's very hard for us to control the outside noise. So, most of the time, we mainly hear negative stuff, so no matter how positive we are as players, there is a negative environment created from the outside," he was quoted in the media on Wednesday.

"So that's a disadvantage for cricket in Sri Lanka, we only have this game and I don't think this could be saved. So, why the negativity is being spread like this? Okay we lost a World Cup; we know the reasons. We all have concerns. So, I think, we'll play and go, but at least for the players coming up next, if the government could interfere and stop those, I believe that will be a great help for the better mental health."