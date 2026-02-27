Jammu and Kashmir on verge of historic Ranji Trophy title win

CHENNAI: AND, now, Jammu and Kashmir are united even when they are divided. United thanks to their love of cricket. United thanks to their undying love for feel-good stories. United thanks to their team on the verge of doing something unprecedented in the region's cricketing history. And everybody wants a piece of action. On Friday evening, Omar Abdullah, the region chief minister's, decided he would fly in to watch history unfold on the final day at Hubballi.

That history will surely arrive sometime after 2.00 PM in the city. There is one of more day's worth of cricket left in the final of the Ranji Trophy but it's purely academic in nature. Heavily-fancied Karnataka, eight-time champions with a plethora of India stars, past and present, trail by 477 runs. And they still need to pick up six wickets to start their fourth innings. This isn't champagne on ice. This is J & K's name already inked on the trophy, them becoming the 18th Indian state or region to win Indian cricket's greatest domestic honour. The 92-year-old competition has always had a penchant for surprise but this would surely be one of its greatest yet.

And like they have done so often this season, the man who broke through Karnataka's resistance on Friday was Auqib Nabi. The 29-year-old, who will surely be capped by India in the one-off Test against Afghanistan this Summer provided the seamer is fit, found Mayank Agarwal's pad in the innings 91st over. Agarwal, whose 160 had kept them in the game till that point, was given not out but Nabi reviewed the decision. The referral returned three reds. Two overs later, Nabi picked up his fifth of the innings, his 7th of a remarkable season. Karnataka's innings folded soon after for 293 to concede a lead of 291. J&K opted to bat again to completely guard against a Karnataka counter-attack with the bat.