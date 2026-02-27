Rinku set to join team hours after performing father's last rites in Aligarh

KOLKATA: Hours after the last rites of his father Khanchand in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India cricketer Rinku Singh has set off to join his team that reached Kolkata on Friday evening. Suryakumar Yadav and Co are scheduled to play their must-win Super Eights match against West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Rinku's father, who was suffering from liver cancer and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida, passed away on Thursday night. Incidentally, Rinku left the team a few days ago after his father's condition deteriorated and reached Noida to be by his side. The southpaw, however, then rejoined the team soon even if he was not included in the playing XI against Zimbabwe - the match that the co-hosts won at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

"He flew to Delhi and travelled to Aligarh via road to attend the last rites of his father," a source in the know of things told this daily. The source informed that the cricketer reached his hometown about an hour before the last rites which were carried on at a crematorium near Ramghat Road. "A lot of people were present at the crematorium. Rinku along with his four brothers was there as they all performed the last rites," added the source.