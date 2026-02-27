T20 World Cup: England spinners restrict New Zealand to 159/7

COLOMBO: England's spinners showed their wares to limit a scratchy New Zealand to 159 for seven in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match here on Friday.

Opting to bat, the New Zealand innings lacked that one big knock that would have seen them post a better total in a game in which victory would secure their passage into the semifinals alongside England.

Glenn Phillips (39 off 28 balls), Tim Seifert (35 off 25 balls) and Finn Allen (29 off 19 balls) were the chief contributors for the Kiwis with the bat.

Will Jacks (2/23), Adil Rashid (2/28) and Rehan Ahmed (2/28) were excellent with the ball for England, stifling the New Zealand batters in the middle overs after their pacers were smashed around.

Jofra Archer, who was spitting fire the other night against Pakistan, started with a maiden over that also included a New Zealand review after the on-field umpire adjudged Tim Seifert out caught behind following a loud appeal and a noise that probably came from the ball hitting the thigh pad.

TV replays, however, clearly showed that there was no edge and the decision was overturned.

Liam Dawson too kept Seifert and Finn Allen quiet in the first four deliveries of the second over until the former swept the left-arm spinner for a boundary through deep square-leg.

At the other end, Archer seemed to be on song as he got the ball to swing, seam and bounce at great speed, but when he tried the slower ball, Allen clobbered it over mid-on for the game's first six.