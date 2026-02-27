T20 World Cup: Rabada finds joy in collective rhythm as Proteas march on

AHMEDABAD: It has not quite been the tournament that Kagiso Rabada would have scripted for himself -- dropped catches, delayed breakthroughs and the odd slice of misfortune -- but as South Africa's winning streak continues, the pace spearhead is content to focus on the bigger picture.

After South Africa's emphatic nine-wicket win over the West Indies on Thursday, Rabada struck a reflective note in the mixed zone.

He has taken four wickets thus far, going wicket-less in three consecutive games: New Zealand, UAE and India.

Personal numbers, he suggested, can wait when the team keeps ticking boxes.

"That's just the game of cricket," Rabada said when reminded that four catches have gone down off his bowling in the tournament.

"How many times does it actually go for you, and how many times does it not? More often than not it goes for you. Unfortunately, now it hasn't been, but the most important thing is that we've been winning."

It is that ability to win in different ways that has lent this South African campaign a sense of calm. Experienced heads have blended seamlessly with a fearless younger crop, and contributions have come from across the XI.