Zimbabwe's Bennet gets philosophical on missing his hundred by 3 runs against India

CHENNAI: Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett fell three short of a hundred and was stranded on an unbeaten 97 in the last ball of the 2-th over. His team lost to India by 72 runs at the ICC T20 World Cup. After a point the asking rate went so Zimbabwe could not have won unless that was an extraordinary turnaround. But that was not too be.

Bennett the miss in his stride and insisted that it was part of the game. "Yeah, it would have been nice. Cricket is just like that sometimes, I'm not always going to get to that landmark. Just grateful for today, to get out there and put on a good innings, but couldn't get over the line...250 (257) was going to be a tough one to win," said Bennett after the game.

The 22-year old was able to score runs at one end. At the other end runs dried up and there was no partnerships. "I just told them when they came in, listen, if you see the ball, just hit the ball. Don't worry about what I want, don't worry about me, just you do your thing and then that's what the conversations was about," insisted the youngster. India scored 256 and Bennett agreed it was a huge task to chase down the target.

''Yeah, definitely. I think chasing 250, 260 is where it's going to be very tough. The chance to just go out there and express yourself. Don't worry too much about the scoreboard. Just be you. Play to your strengths. And if it comes off, it comes off. If it doesn't, it doesn't. And today it didn't come off like we wanted it to,'' said Bennett.

Bennett during his knock had the courage to counter India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over, smashing a six over long-on to bring up his fifty.