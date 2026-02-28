Batting boom lifts India but bowling questions linger ahead of virtual quarters against WI

KOLKATA: Their batting has finally burst into life but cracks remain in India's bowling armour as they take on an explosive West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal of the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

West Indies' defeat to South Africa and India's emphatic win over Zimbabwe have turned this Group 1 Super Eights clash into a do-or-die contest, making it a high-stakes battle at the Eden Gardens.

The winner will get a place in the second semifinal against England on March 5 in Mumbai.

India's batting revival against Zimbabwe was just perfect and long-awaited.

In a rejigged line-up, with Sanju Samson returning to the top, all the top six contributed in unison.

Making a comeback, Sanju scored only 24, but he deserves credit for lifting the tempo early and giving India a flying start.

That aggressive approach settled the nerves of Abhishek Sharma, whose previous best in an uncharacteristically lean tournament had been 15 following a hat-trick of ducks.

The star opener responded in style with a half-century, while Tilak Varma flourished in his new No.6 role batting with renewed intent in his 16-ball 44 not out.

India ticked all the boxes with the bat, posting 256/4 -- the highest total of this T20 World Cup -- but that does not mean they arrive at Eden Gardens without concerns.