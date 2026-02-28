Dominance to helping hand: The Delhi connection in J&K's rise

KOLKATA: This story dates back to the '90s when Ranji Trophy was played in a zonal format till the knockout rounds.

Every big gun knew just who would be the target of their "annual run fest."

For Bengal, it used to be Tripura in the East Zone.

Down south, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka would thrash Goa for fun.

Up north, the Delhi legends would eye the game against Jammu and Kashmir to prop up their seasonal numbers.

A former Delhi captain, who also went on to play Tests and ODIs for India, narrated this funny anecdote.

"It was my first season in first class cricket and we had just opted to bat against J&K. Now normally batters till No.5 pad up at start of the day. I remember that our No.5, who was a domestic run machine was padding up. Our equally eminent No. 3 asked what he thought was a 'pertinent question'," the former skipper recalled.

"Bhai tu pad kyon pahen raha hai? (Bro, why are you padding up?)," the No.3 asked in jest.

A sharp expletive-laden reply came from batter No.5: "Jammu and Kashmir hai toh kya pad bhi na pahnoon? (So what if It's J&K, you don't even want me to wear pads?)."

The No.3's retort was that his turn might not even come given that it was J&K on the other side.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji triumph meant that this three-decade-old story became an indicator of how far the team has come battling all odds.

Back in the '80s and early '90s, Delhi was one of the domestic heavyweights with six to seven India stars coming back for Ranji Trophy to score double tons and boost their averages.