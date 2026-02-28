From being asked not to go to Valley to helping J&K lift Ranji Trophy: Bowling coach Kumar's story

KOLKATA: As Jammu and Kashmir celebrated their historic title win against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final, one man was stood their motionless. There have been many beautiful victories that he had been part of but match the one that was enacted on the cricket ground in Hubballi. Myriad emotions flashed by as he recollected the days when he was first offered the J&K bowling coach job.

Krishna Kumar comes across as a quiet person who usually refrains from speaking about himself. On Saturday, as he was savouring the win, he opened up about his first brush with cricket in the Valley. The first few days were the most difficult part of his life. Not because of the challenge that lay ahead but because of the situation in the Valley. His family was not at all comfortable for him to go there.

Already into coaching for around two decades, 52-year-old Kumar was with the Uttarakhand team before accepting the role with J&K in 2025. After working with Uttarakhand for four years, Kumar was in search of a new challenge and tried his luck with teams like Goa, Kerala, Baroda and his home state Rajasthan. Fate, however, had something else in store. He came to know about J&K vacancy through one of his acquaintances and decided to try his luck. But his wife was apprehensive.

"She was worried, I must say a lot and that was obvious as most of us have built a perception about J&K and it makes people apprehensive over safety concerns," Kumar told this daily when asked about the first reaction from his family members when he decided to join the team.