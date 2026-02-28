ICC working on alternate flight plans for players, officials after US strikes on Iran

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday said it is working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup in India and Sri lanka amid the disruption caused by the US strikes on Iran.

The T20 showpiece that began on February 7 will wind up on March 8 and feature 20 teams, of which six still remain in the fray, including co-hosts India.

"The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC's highest priority. We have already mobilised our travel, logistics and security teams, and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption," the ICC spokesperson said in a statement.

"We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel."

The ICC acknowledged that a significant number of personnel - including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff - rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai, as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event.