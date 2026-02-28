Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite five-run victory over Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE: Dasun Shanaka's stunning onslaught couldn't avert a narrow five-run defeat for Sri Lanka but knocked Pakistan out of the T20 World Cup, as New Zealand joined table toppers England from Group 2 in the semifinals here on Saturday.

With 28 needed off the final over, the Sri Lankan skipper clobbered Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/48) for three consecutive sixes and a four to bring it down to six from the final ball.

But Shanaka left the final delivery alone thinking it would be called a wide, which the on-field umpire did not give.

Shanaka hit a total of eight sixes and two fours to make 76 not out off only 31 balls, as Sri Lanka finished at 206/7 in reply to Pakistan's 212/8, who needed to keep the island nation under 147 to surpass New Zealand (1.390) on net run rate in order to make the final four.

Sahibzada Farhan's (100) second century in the competition and his record 176-run stand - highest for any wicket in T20 World Cup history - with Fakhar Zaman (84) also went in vain as Pakistan were left to rue a late collapse, which saw them lose eight wickets for 36 runs in last four overs.

Pakistan had slipped from 176/0 in the 16th over to 212/8, with Sri Lanka bowlers finally getting their act together.

Pakistan needed to win by at least 64 or more runs to get the better of the Kiwis.

But, apart from Abrar Ahmed's superb spell of 4-0-23-3, Pakistan did not have any other bowler stepping up.

Sri Lanka, who were reduced to 101/5 in the 12th over, fought their way back with Pavan Rathnayake's 58 (37 balls; 4x4s, 3x6s) and Shanaka's heroics during a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket.

England, who won each of their three Super Eights games, topped Group 2 while New Zealand qualified as the second team.

It was, nevertheless, a disappointing end for Pakistan opener Farhan who broke Indian superstar Virat Kohli's record of most runs (319) in a single edition of T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old Farhan finished with a total of 383 runs in seven matches at 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25, hitting two tons and as many fifties in the process.

Sri Lanka made a meek start on a flat deck as Naseem Shah had opener Pathum Nissanka (3) on a slow ball outside off while the other two in the top order, Kamil Mishara (26) and Charith Asalanka (25), failed to convert their starts.