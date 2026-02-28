T20 World Cup: Farhan, Zaman lift Pakistan to 212/8 in do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE: Sahibzada Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) put on a record partnership of 176 runs for any wicket in T20 World Cup history to power Pakistan to a formidable 212/8 against a lowly Sri Lanka in a Super Eights clash here on Saturday.

Pakistan will have to restrict Sri Lanka under 147 to stand a chance of surpassing New Zealand on net run rate and make the semifinals, and the Salman Agha-led side will have to win by at least 64 runs.

While Pakistan openers came out all guns blazing in their bid to put a big score on board, Sri Lanka's lacklustre effort in the field for a large part of first innings played to their opponent's advantage.

Zaman, who fell for a 42-ball 84 in the 16th over after chopping one on to his stumps, was given two lifelines as he feasted on the Sri Lankan bowling attack that kept feeding the left-handed batter in his hitting zone.

Zaman hit an overall nine fours and four sixes to make a significant contribution to the top.

While he was on 15, a hit went through Maheesh Theekshana's hands for a boundary off Dasun Shanaka.

Zaman was lucky again on 46 as Sri Lanka chose against taking a DRS appeal for a caught behind, despite their wicketkeeper vehemently appealing for it after taking the catch.

It was Farhan (100 off 60 balls, 9x4s, 5x6s) who took the early initiative as Pakistan crossed the 50-run mark inside the fifth over, getting the momentum of scoring at least 10 runs per over which they maintained well.